More than 10,000 Pakistanis apply for US visa monthly, say embassy officials

ISLAMABAD: The applications for the US visa from Pakistan have increased significantly with the number breaking last year’s record.

The development comes after the time-period for processing the US visa application has significantly been reduced with more than 10,000 applications being processed monthly.

The embassy officials, while speaking to media persons, said the number of visas issued from visa offices of Karachi Consulate and US Embassy in Islamabad was highest in 2023.

“By October 2024, this number will be higher than last year, as the visa applications from Pakistanis have increased,” they said.

Previously, the processing time went up to 440 days due to crisis, said the officials, adding that the main reason for delay in processing visa applications is that each application is reviewed individually.

The officials said the time has now been reduced to 237 days after emergency measures were taken and that it will further be decreased.

However, they explained that no other changes have been made in visa regulations except for the processing time.

More visa officers have been deployed to speed up processing of applications, the officials informed.

The visa section, they told newspersons, gives preference to students applying for study visa. The applicants who have previously been issued a visa are exempted from re-interview, embassy officials said.