Khalilur Rehman Qamar approaches FIA over explicit video leak

Earlier this month, a woman allegedly invited Qamar to her home under the pretense of discussing a new drama project. Shortly after his arrival, armed men entered the house and assaulted him. Qamar was only released after paying a substantial ransom to the gang members.

In his complaint, Qamar asserted that the suspects blackmailed and extorted a significant amount of money from him. He detailed that after luring him to their location, the accused filmed objectionable videos and later leaked them when he refused to pay the extortion money.

He further explained that the alleged discussion about a soap opera never took place, which was the initial reason for his visit. Qamar emphasized that his reputation was severely damaged after the inappropriate videos went viral.

FIA Cyber Crime Cell officials confirmed receiving Qamar’s complaint and stated that investigations will commence soon.

Additionally, Qamar registered a case at Sundar Police Station in Lahore on July 21 following his alleged kidnapping.

Notably, accused Amna Urooj and 11 others are currently on remand as the police investigate the case. The alleged mastermind, Hassan Shah, was arrested on Tuesday.

The videos circulating online show Qamar with members of the gang that allegedly kidnapped him. Besides the explicit footage, another leaked clip shows the perpetrators setting up the trap and testing a camera to capture the encounter with the playwright.

The prime suspects, Urooj and Hasan Shah, are seen casually sitting on the same couch where Qamar was seated next to the woman who lured him.

Allegedly, minutes after Qamar settled in Urooj’s living room, armed men stormed in, assaulted him, and then took him on a drive, during which they stripped him of his valuables and cash. After obtaining what they wanted, the abductors allegedly abandoned Qamar in a remote area and drove off.