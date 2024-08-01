World

Israel confirms death of Hamas’ military wing head

By Agencies
  • IDF announces the death of Mohammed Deif in an airstrike in Khan Yunis on July 13

JERUSALEM: The head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said on Thursday, a day after the group’s political leader was assassinated in Teheran.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) announces that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike,” the military said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Israeli announcement, which came as crowds gathered in Teheran for the funeral procession of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Deif is believed to have been one of the masterminds of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war, now in its 300th day.

One of Hamas’ most dominant figures, Deif rose through the group’s ranks over 30 years, developing its network of tunnels and its bomb-making expertise.

He has topped Israel’s most wanted list for decades, held personally responsible for the deaths of dozens of Israelis in suicide bombings.

Agencies
Agencies

