There are global pressures that affect various aspects of human lives, including the economy, the military and the legal system. As the world is changing rapidly these pressures also have changed their shapes.

Usually, they affect one country at a time, but sometimes they can affect multiple countries simultaneously. Right now, many European countries and the USA are experiencing a widespread situation. In these regions, these pressures have led to a loss of trust in the governmental and cultural systems. There is a culture war, centered on issues like gender and immigration, driven by economic and political factors.

Traditional cultural norms are being changed, often with government support. The movement of people across borders introduces diverse cultural values, poverty-driven crime and challenges in social integration. Former US President Donald Trump has opposed these changes with a force that has surprised and alarmed his critics.

Many people today are feeling the strain of potential unemployment, and this fear is causing significant anxiety. This anxiety is further compounded by a growing belief that the government is prioritizing the needs of immigrants over its own poorer citizens. This perception is not economic concerns but extends to cultural and social values. There is a sense that the government has shifted its focus away from the well-being of its long-standing citizens, particularly those who are struggling financially, and towards accommodating new arrivals.

In the context of the USA, this issue becomes particularly evident in the political arena. There is a noticeable confrontation between the Democratic Party and the radical wing of the Republican Party. The Democrats are often criticized for being out of touch with the moral values that were prevalent in the past. They are seen as promoting progressive policies that do not resonate with the traditional values held by many Americans. Additionally, the Democrats are perceived as being more lenient towards immigration, which exacerbates the fears of those who worry about the cultural and economic impact of new arrivals.

On the other side, the radical wing of the Republican Party capitalizes on these fears and presents itself as the defender of traditional values and the interests of long-standing citizens. They argue that the country needs to return to its core principles and take a tougher stance on immigration to protect its cultural identity and economic stability. This political divide is not just about differing policy approaches but reflects a deeper sense of discontent and insecurity among the populace. The fear of unemployment and the belief that the government is neglecting its poorer citizens in favor of immigrants create a volatile environment. This environment fosters political movements that seek to challenge the status quo and demand a return to perceived traditional values and priorities.

This shift in focus generates a fear that the long-established moral values and traditions of the country will be pushed aside. As new groups of people are integrated into society and given legitimacy, there is a worry that the ideals and principles that older generations have upheld will be overshadowed or replaced by new ones. This creates a feeling of alienation and loss among those who see their cultural identity being threatened. These fears and concerns inevitably lead to a political response.

The Euro-American world is experiencing a significant yet routine political shift. The transformation reflects a broader trend where traditional political lines are being redrawn, and new issues are coming to the forefront, influencing voter behavior and electoral outcomes. The rising influence of parties critical of migration and European unity, alongside the growing appeal of new political structures, underscores the dynamic and changing nature of politics in Europe and the USA.

People start to express their dissatisfaction not just against specific political parties but also against those who are in power, regardless of their political affiliation. The focus of their frustration is on the current leadership, which they feel is responsible for the changes they are experiencing.

In Europe, many ongoing issues reflect a sense of inequality in the benefits of European unification. This perception has led to dissatisfaction with the political system among many people. The distribution of wealth remains a traditional concern, contributing to the political tensions.

The political landscape is largely shifting away from left-wing parties, with resistance to migration emerging as a common issue across various contexts. The public’s frustration is often directed at incumbent parties, regardless of their ideological stance. These incumbents are blamed for failing to address the grievances of the populace.

As a result, opposition parties, including some on the left, are gaining traction by addressing issues such as mass migration and evolving cultural values. This shift in political dynamics is not unique to Europe; a similar pattern is evident in the United States. In the USA, former President Donald Trump has been focusing on undermining traditional Democrats and conventional Republicans, promoting a new political structure. This strategy mirrors what is happening in Europe, where left-wing parties are beginning to acknowledge the concerns of new parties that are skeptical of European unity, migration, and cultural changes.

