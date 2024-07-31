Women files police complaint after husband fails to buy her saree

Social media users were in for a surprise after a bizarre dispute between a woman and her husband went viral.

According to Indian media outlets, the incident occurred in Agra city of India’s Uttar Pradesh when a woman took her husband to the police station following their dispute over his failure to buy her a saree.

The dispute between the couple turned into a heated argument leading the woman to file a police report against her husband.

In her complaint, the woman, who has been married since 2022, alleged her husband of domestic abuse during their disputes.

After they arrived at the police station, the officials sent the couple to the family counselling centre where they once again traded blame and engaged in a heated argument.

According to the reports, the couple has a history of frequent arguments over minor issues.

The frustration on both sides came to the fore when the husband failed to buy his wife a new saree.

During the counselling, the woman claimed that her husband had been physically violent while the husband charged his wife with making phone calls at odd hours late at night.

The officials managed to convince the couple to reconcile, as the husband gave in to his wife’s demands and purchased the saree she had been wanting.

The couple left the centre together and agreed to attend counselling sessions for reconciliation.

Days earlier, a newly-wed couple in Kuwait went viral after they divorced just three minutes after the marriage as the groom reportedly insulted the bride when they were leaving the wedding ceremony.

After the formalities were over, the couple turned to leave the wedding court, but the bride fell. Upon the slipping, the groom called the bride’ stupid’ for falling over.

Hearing this, the woman lost her temper and asked the judge to dissolve their marriage right away.

The viral wedding ceremony ended in the divorce as the court agreed and granted an annulment. It is believed to be the shortest marriage in the country’s history.