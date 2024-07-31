Pakistan faces increased terrorism from TTP-Taliban alliance: UN report

UNITED NATIONS: A new United Nations Security Council report has underscored the grave threat to Pakistan’s security posed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), highlighting increased collaboration between the TTP and Afghan Taliban in cross-border terrorist attacks, primarily targeting Pakistani military posts.

“With Taliban acquiescence, and at times support, TTP has intensified attacks inside Pakistan primarily targeting military installations,” stated the report from the Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaeda, and associate groups. It pointed out that Pakistan suffered more than 800 attacks in recent months.

“TTP camps, with Al-Qaeda and Taliban involvement, focus on training local Afghan fighters and TTP operatives,” the report noted, adding that TTP has between 6,000 and 6,500 fighters who continue to use NATO weapons obtained in Afghanistan. It also emphasized the role of night vision capability. “Al-Qaeda is funding purchases of weapons and suicide vests for TTP,” the report added.

The report highlighted, “The terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan is causing heightened concern in many (UN) member states.”

Pakistan has consistently drawn the international community’s attention to the security threat it faces from TTP terrorists, who it says also have external support.

The report further stated, “There is heightened concern among member states about the terrorist threat emanating regionally from Afghanistan from ISIL-Khorasan and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in particular; new inward travel to Afghanistan of some Al-Qaeda personnel and training, recruitment, and reorganization activities.”

It cited several UN member states as saying that the Al-Qaeda figure Abu Ikhlas-al Masri was actively collaborating with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in providing suicide bomber training to TTP in Kunar Province, with two states holding TTP responsible for the March 26 attack against Chinese nationals working on a hydropower dam project near Besham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There is increased support and collaboration between TTP and the Taliban, sharing manpower and training camps in Afghanistan and conducting more lethal attacks under the banner of Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan (TJP). Therefore, TTP could transform into an umbrella organization for other terrorist groups,” the report said.

The report also highlighted ISIL-K or Da’esh as the most serious threat, projecting terror beyond Afghanistan, while Al-Qaeda exercises strategic patience, prioritizing its relationship with the Taliban.

“Some Member States estimate that ISIL-K has increased from 4,000 to 6,000 fighters, despite the loss of territory and attrition among leadership, while others assess its strength remaining at between 2,000 and 3,500 fighters,” the report said, adding it was difficult to estimate an accurate figure.

“ISIL-K has relocated some personnel away from its core area of Kunar and Nangarhar, with factions migrating to Badakhshan, Herat, and Nimroz Provinces, adopting an asymmetric warfare strategy better suited to local conditions and to resist Taliban pressure,” it said. “The group aspires to control Afghan territory from which to infiltrate neighboring countries, expanding the terrorist threat to Central Asia, the Russian Federation, and Iran.”

The report noted that ISIL-K perceives the Taliban as an ideological enemy and opposes the notion of Pashtun-centric Taliban governance. “The group’s narrative aims to reduce the Taliban’s credibility among the Afghan population and trigger sectarian fault lines, promoting the idea that the Taliban has deviated from Islamic principles, while portraying itself as advancing the ‘wider Khorasan’.”

Regarding Al-Qaeda, its status, location, and strength in Afghanistan have not changed, remaining dormant, according to the report, which noted that this group remains strictly hierarchical.

“Despite lacking current capacity to conduct large-scale operations externally, Al-Qaeda seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional terrorist organizations of non-Afghan origin, such as ETIM/TIP, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and Jamaat Ansarullah (JA) for expansion to Central Asia.”