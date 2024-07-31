NATIONAL

Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan in trouble following PCB’s bombshell decision

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to unveil the central contracts for the coming year. After a meeting with selectors and coaching staff, including Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, it was decided that fitness would be a primary factor in awarding contracts to players.

According to a private news outlet, Naseem Shah stands to gain the most from the new contracts, with a likely promotion to Grade A. Currently, only Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi hold Grade A contracts.

In contrast, Shadab Khan, who is currently out of form, is expected to be demoted from his Grade B contract. Additionally, Mohammad Nawaz and Imad Wasim face significant uncertainty as they are unlikely to be offered any contract by the PCB. This situation suggests that Wasim might have played his final game for Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2024.

The report also indicated that significant adjustments would be made in Grade D. However, the PCB has assured that players facing downgrades will not see a reduction in their salaries.

Recently, there have been reports that the PCB might implement surprising changes for the Bangladesh Tests, potentially dropping unfit players.

