NATIONAL

High alert issued for flooding risk in major rivers

By News Desk

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has announced the likelihood of monsoon rains across most districts of Punjab within the next 24 hours. This forecast raises concerns about potential flooding in major rivers and an increase in water levels in dams and canals.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the monsoon rains are already causing a rise in water levels in rivers, dams, and canals throughout the region. A low-level flood situation has been observed at Tarbela and Kala Bagh in the Indus River.

The PDMA further warns of the possibility of medium to high-level flooding at Mangla Dam in the Jhelum River, expected to occur between August 1 and 4. Additionally, there is a significant risk of flooding in the Chenab River at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad.

The current spell of monsoon rains is anticipated to continue until August 4, increasing the likelihood of persistent high water levels and potential flooding in the affected areas.

The Met Office has issued a monsoon rain alert for Lahore as humidity in the air has been recorded at 82%. The PDMA said monsoon rains will continue in Lahore till August 3 and 4.

The Met Department has said that another spell of monsoon rain may occur today (Wednesday). Due to the monsoon, dengue cases are increasing in the city. “Eleven patients have been reported in Lahore in 24 hours,” the weather office said.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Upper/Central Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Southeast Sindh and South Balochistan.

Previous article
Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William’s wounds
Next article
Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Internet services across Pakistan facing slowdown and disruption

On Wednesday, internet services remained disrupted across Pakistan reports of either complete shutdown or slower than normal speeds. The root cause of the internet outage...

Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate Middleton

Chicken prices witness record increase

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.