High alert issued for flooding risk in major rivers

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has announced the likelihood of monsoon rains across most districts of Punjab within the next 24 hours. This forecast raises concerns about potential flooding in major rivers and an increase in water levels in dams and canals.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the monsoon rains are already causing a rise in water levels in rivers, dams, and canals throughout the region. A low-level flood situation has been observed at Tarbela and Kala Bagh in the Indus River.

The PDMA further warns of the possibility of medium to high-level flooding at Mangla Dam in the Jhelum River, expected to occur between August 1 and 4. Additionally, there is a significant risk of flooding in the Chenab River at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad.

The current spell of monsoon rains is anticipated to continue until August 4, increasing the likelihood of persistent high water levels and potential flooding in the affected areas.

The Met Office has issued a monsoon rain alert for Lahore as humidity in the air has been recorded at 82%. The PDMA said monsoon rains will continue in Lahore till August 3 and 4.

The Met Department has said that another spell of monsoon rain may occur today (Wednesday). Due to the monsoon, dengue cases are increasing in the city. “Eleven patients have been reported in Lahore in 24 hours,” the weather office said.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Upper/Central Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Southeast Sindh and South Balochistan.