Could Pete Buttigieg become Kamala Harris’ running mate?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has become a prominent figure in recent weeks, appearing frequently on major networks like MSNBC and Fox News. This media blitz is reminiscent of his 2020 presidential campaign strategy, aiming to cement his place as a top Democratic communicator and potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Members of Congress are increasingly discussing Buttigieg’s merits, and his digital alumni network is sharing clips of his appearances, highlighting his complementary skills to Harris. Over the weekend, he kicked off a canvassing event for Harris in Traverse City, Michigan. Additionally, an ally from Indiana has independently compiled a dossier evaluating Harris’ options, concluding that “the vibes are high right now.”

The notion of “Pete for Veep” is gaining momentum, with his allies viewing this as a clear indication of his interest in the role. “He’s open to it,” said a person familiar with Buttigieg’s thinking.

However, confidants and allies of Harris remain skeptical about his chances. They anticipate that she will be pragmatically strategic about her selection, potentially favoring candidates from outside Washington who might better deliver key states and constituencies. One ally remarked, “I just don’t see it.”

Even Buttigieg’s supporters acknowledge the challenges he faces. Both he and Harris are products of the Biden administration, which may not signal the change some voters seek. Additionally, Buttigieg has faced significant scrutiny in his role as Transportation Secretary, dealing with travel disruptions and mass delays at airports, despite implementing protections for airline passengers and imposing historic fines on carriers. Concerns also exist regarding diversity, with some Democrats fearing that a ticket featuring both a woman and a gay man might be too progressive for certain swing voters.

Despite these hurdles, some Harris advisers find Buttigieg, at 42, an intriguing candidate for a campaign focused on generational change. His extensive vetting as a Senate-confirmed Cabinet member could make him an appealing choice, given the limited time frame for Harris to select a running mate. Buttigieg’s established national political network and frequent public appearances position him well for consideration.

Public support for Buttigieg appears to be growing. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina has praised him as an “outstanding” vice presidential candidate. His viral takedowns of JD Vance are gaining traction, and he enjoys strong support from frontline members of Congress. Buttigieg is also leading in at least one poll of potential candidates and is set to make a strategically timed official trip across Michigan and Wisconsin, showcasing his ability to connect with voters in the Upper Midwest.

Within Harris’ campaign, the view of Buttigieg is more reserved. While he is the only other former 2020 primary competitor elevated to Biden’s Cabinet, he and Harris are not particularly close. However, there is genuine affection between their spouses, Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg, who are scheduled to headline a fundraiser together. This familial chemistry could be a significant factor in their potential partnership.

Rachel Palermo, a former staffer for both Harris and Buttigieg, highlighted their mutual respect and talents, noting, “I think they both represent the future of the Democratic Party.” She added that while she wasn’t endorsing any particular running mate, their combined strengths could make a compelling ticket.

Supporters of a Harris-Buttigieg pairing believe it would reinforce Harris’ historic candidacy, presenting a diverse and dynamic ticket. Buttigieg’s military experience, combined with his Midwestern roots, could counterbalance Republican candidates like JD Vance.

As Harris, at 59, advocates for generational change against the 78-year-old Trump, Buttigieg would bolster this narrative as a representative of the future. His ability to perform well off-script and his talent for engaging with conservative-leaning audiences on Fox News could also provide a boost to Harris, who has faced challenges in one-on-one TV interviews.

Though it’s uncertain whether Buttigieg could help Harris secure a specific state, his strong performance in the Iowa Caucuses and his appeal in the Upper Midwest make him a noteworthy contender. Additionally, Buttigieg has built relationships with congressional Democrats and some Republicans through his efforts on bipartisan infrastructure projects, one of Biden’s significant accomplishments.