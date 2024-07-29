NATIONAL

PM orders action for public safety amid heavy rains

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN, JUNE 26: Pakistani citizens drive their vehicles through flooded streets following heavy downpours in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 26, 2023. As severe weather conditions hit the country ahead of the monsoon season, lightning strikes and heavy downpours resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 15 others. Heavy rainfall in Lahore also tripped 150 power feeders. Meanwhile, severe rains are pounding the biggest province of the country, with citizens facing multiple troubles such as power outages and inundated roads. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to implement immediate measures to protect lives and property in response to heavy rains across the country, as reported on Monday.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Sharif instructed the NDMA to coordinate with the provincial governments, as well as with authorities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to address emergency situations effectively.

The Prime Minister also directed the Islamabad administration to focus on water drainage and public facilitation. He emphasized the need for enhanced coordination among departments and called for continuous monitoring of the situation. Timely evacuation from low-lying areas and efficient water drainage were highlighted as priorities.

Additionally, Sharif instructed the provision of water pumps and other necessary machinery, and stressed the importance of timely medical treatment for those affected.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa to take effective measures to manage water drainage in the federal capital during the monsoon rains. Naqvi emphasized the need for activating field officers and teams, deploying additional staff and machinery, and monitoring nullahs, highways, and water channels.

The Interior Minister also called for ensuring the drainage of rainwater from underpasses and other low-lying areas.

