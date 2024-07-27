State institutions need to be ‘neutral for fair governance’: Gandapur

Calls KP Apex Committee’s decisions ‘unanimous’, saying there won’t be a military operation in province

Reiterates the resolve the province will ‘snatch’ its due share of funds from centre

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday urged state institutions to remain ‘neutral,’ emphasizing that institutional neutrality was essential for a ‘fair governance system’.

“The incompetent ‘mandate-thieves’ have destroyed whatever they touch and the institutions would have to remain neutral to change public perception that they are behind the government”, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur stated while addressing a function in Mardan.

The KP CM declared the provincial government would fulfill all needs of people of the province, reiterating the resolve that the province will ‘snatch’ its due share of funds from the centre.

CM Gandapur noted that the decisions made at the provincial Apex Committee meeting were ‘unanimous’, saying that there won’t be a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two days earlier, the chief minister chaired the apex committee meeting, which included civil and military officials. The committee condemned all forms of militants and decided to take broad action against “unauthorised” armed persons and their hideouts across the province, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting noted that there won’t be a military operation in the province but vowed indiscriminate action against terrorist groups.

Gandapur continued by criticising the federal government over inconsistencies and lack of transparency, saying that it is something from inside and something else from outside.

He claimed that PTI never did politics for power and dissolved assemblies in two large provinces for constitutional elections. Gandapur stated that PTI upheld the constitution, while others violated it.

The CM also expressed concerns over the country’s economic situation, rising terrorism, and inflation. He highlighted that PTI provided relief to the people during their tenure, and petrol prices were lower during their rule.

He vowed to force the federal government to give to the province its share in the country’s resources.

Assistance of martyrs families under ‘Shuhada Package

Saluting martyrs of the provincial police, Gandapur said that the Force had always boldly faced the wave of terrorism, adding that police personnel had rendered countless sacrifices to ensure peace and harmony in the province.

Gandapur said he had fulfilled the provincial police demand for vehicles and weapons, elaborating his government would financially assist the families of the martyrs under the ‘Shuhada Package’. “We will have to first change ourselves before bringing about a change in society,” the chief minister said, “Those who are in the police department are from this society. I would suggest them to behave with citizens politely.”

“Together we will the system back on track,” Gandapur vowed. He asked the traffic police not to challan poor people. “I will be glad on that day when you challan an influential.” The CM also asked people to cooperate with the police in order to ensure peace and harmony in society.

He told the gathering that the KP government had initiated a number of projects for the masses, especially for the police department. “Firstly, we will complete 600 projects and at the same time will launch new ones.”