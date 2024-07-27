China urges U.S. to manage risks, handle differences in relations

LAOS: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday urged the United States to manage risks and handle differences in bilateral relations during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told Blinken that the two countries’ diplomatic, financial, law enforcement and climate change teams, and the two militaries have maintained communication, and people-to-people exchanges have increased over the past three months.

“However, it must be pointed out that the U.S. side’s containment and suppression of China has not been withdrawn, and instead has intensified,” he said.

There are accumulating risks and rising challenges in China-U.S. relations, which are still at the critical juncture of stabilizing, said Wang.

“So it is necessary to continuously calibrate the direction of the relationship, manage risks, handle differences properly, remove interference and promote cooperation,” he said.

Wang met Blinken on the sidelines of a series of meetings of foreign ministers of Southeastern and Eastern Asian countries in Vientiane, Laos, at the request of the top U.S. diplomat.

China’s policy towards the U.S. has always been consistent, and China follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, said Wang.

The U.S. side should translate U.S. President Joe Biden’s commitments into realities and return to a rational and pragmatic China policy, he said.

Both sides should work together to promote the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, said Wang.

Wang and Blinken last met in April during the latter’s visit to China.

During Saturday’s meeting, Wang said that the U.S. adheres to the wrong perception of China and always mirrors China with its own hegemonic logic.

He that China is not the United States, nor does it want to be, and China does not seek hegemony or power politics, and it has the best record on peace and security as a major country in the world.

Wang said that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) adopted a major decision to further comprehensively deepen reform and promote Chinese modernization, and China will stay true to its original aspiration and stay focused on pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the nation.

China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development and build a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said, expressing hope that the U.S. side can understand the CPC and China’s present and future from this decision.

During the meeting, Wang told Blinken that Taiwan is part of China, and it has never been, and will never be, a country.

“Taiwan independence” is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Straits, he said.

“We will counter every provocation by the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, reduce the space for ‘Taiwan independence,’ and work toward the goal of a complete national reunification,” said Wang.

Wang also urged the U.S. not to stir up trouble and undermine maritime stability regarding China’s Ren’ai Jiao in the South China Sea.

Wang said China has reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippine side to manage the situation, and the Philippines should honor its commitments to refrain from sending construction materials to its illegally grounded vessel at China’s Ren’ai Jiao.

Wang said that China’s position on the Ukraine issue is candid and it will continue to promote peace talks.

The U.S. should stop indiscriminate unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, he said.

China opposes smears and planted evidence, does not accept pressure and blackmail, and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its major interests and legitimate rights, Wang said.

For his part, Blinken said the U.S. side is committed to stabilizing U.S.-China relations, and adheres to the one-China policy.

The U.S. looks forward to maintaining regular communication with China for cooperation in anti-drug efforts, artificial intelligence and other fields, he said.

He added that the U.S. side is willing to manage differences with China and avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations.