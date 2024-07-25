One officer suspended following Police assault on ‘Pakistanis’ at Manchester airport

A police officer has been suspended after a video circulated online of a man being kicked and stamped on the head at Manchester Airport.

Alarming video footage has surfaced showing an armed officer kicking and stamping on a man’s head during an incident at Manchester Airport. This video, recorded on Wednesday afternoon (July 24), quickly spread across social media, amassing thousands of views and prompting concerns about police conduct.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to the situation by referring themselves to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), and one officer involved has been removed from active duty. Authorities stated that they were called to Terminal 2 due to an ‘altercation’ among the public, which escalated into a ‘violent assault’ on officers attempting to make an arrest.

The footage shows a male officer aiming a taser at a man lying on the ground. It is reported that the individuals being beaten by police officers are British Pakistanis. The chaotic scene captures onlookers shouting as the officer proceeds to kick and stamp on the man’s head. Amid the chaos, another person yells “move back,” while a female officer turns her taser towards other individuals present.

Multiple voices in the video can be heard pleading, “stop kicking people,” while others shout expletives as numerous officers surround the man on the ground. Shortly after, another officer is seen pointing his taser at a different man, who is on his knees with arms raised, and then kicking him as well.

Following the release of this brutal footage, police issued a statement. Four men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and assaulting emergency service workers. It was reported that a female officer suffered a broken nose, and other officers required hospitalization.

An Assistant Chief Constable expressed deep concern over the footage, acknowledging the shock and alarm it caused. “We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm,” he stated.

The IOPC confirmed it would review GMP’s referral to determine any further action needed.

The events captured in the videos sparked protests outside the GMP divisional headquarters in the town of Rochdale on Wednesday evening. Videos from the scene showed large crowds gathering outside the police station, shouting “GMP shame on you.”

Footage of crowd gathered outside Police Station

On Thursday morning, GMP Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said the protest had concluded safely without any incidents.

“We understand the immense feeling of concern and worry that people feel about our response and fully respect their right to demonstrate their views peacefully,” Chaudhry said.