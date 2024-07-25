Netanyahu speech to US Congress: Elon Musk attends as guest; dozens of lawmakers skip

This visit by the Tesla CEO came just a day after he announced on social media platform X that his satellite internet company, Starlink, had been activated in a Gaza hospital with support from Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Nine months into the Israel-Hamas war and the ensuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Netanyahu’s speech sparked significant controversy, leading to widespread protests in Washington. Just before Netanyahu’s address, U.S. Capitol Police announced they were deploying pepper spray against protesters who had “started to become violent” near the Capitol.

In his speech, Netanyahu criticized the protesters, calling them “Iran’s useful idiots” and remarked, “These protesters chant from river to the sea, but many don’t have a clue what river and what sea they’re talking about.”

Over 30 members of Congress chose not to attend Netanyahu’s address, many in protest of his approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite the notable absences, the House floor was filled with applause and cheering as Netanyahu entered, shaking hands with various lawmakers on his way to the podium.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of Netanyahu’s staunchest critics in Congress, did attend the speech and at several points held up a sign reading “War Criminal,” highlighting the deep divisions within Congress over Netanyahu’s leadership.

Netanyahu began his remarks by emphasizing the strong bond between the United States and Israel, saying, “America and Israel must stand together because when we stand together something very simple happens. We win, they lose.” He also expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for his support, stating, “President Biden and I have known each other for over 40 years. I want to thank him for half a century of friendship to Israel.”

Biden and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet at the White House on Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris, however, did not attend the speech, a notable break from tradition, attributed to her travel commitments. She is expected to have a separate meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, also missed the speech due to his responsibilities as the Republican nominee for Vice President, according to a Trump campaign official.