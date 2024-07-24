Prince William fulfilled promise he made to late mother when choosing Princess Charlotte’s name

When it came time to name his and Kate Middleton’s only daughter, Princess Charlotte, Prince William was determined to honor his mother, Princess Diana, without naming her directly after the late royal.

“Had it been the first name, I think it would have been terrible for the child,” royal commentator Richard Kay shared with a private news outlet. “There would have been constant comparisons with Diana, and William wouldn’t have wanted that.”

The name William and Middleton ultimately chose for their daughter after her birth was Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. The name Diana honors William’s mother, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997, while Elizabeth pays tribute to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally, the name Charlotte subtly nods to his father, King Charles, as it serves as the feminine form of his name. The choice also acknowledges Middleton’s sister, Pippa, whose middle name is Charlotte.

“This way it’s a tribute to his mother and a way of ensuring Diana is always remembered,” Kay added regarding the decision to include Diana as one of Charlotte’s middle names. Charlotte shares this middle name with her younger cousin, Lilibet Diana, whose parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also used the name as a tribute.

William’s decision to name Charlotte after Diana is a heartfelt gesture, extending beyond the connection to Diana after her passing. Before her death, William reportedly promised his mother that he would restore her HRH title once he became king. “When Diana was alive, William promised her when he was King that Diana would have her HRH restored. This is his way of doing it,” Diana’s friend, Simone Simmons, revealed to a private news outlet after Charlotte’s birth.

“It’s William’s way of honoring his mother’s memory,” she added. “A way of making sure Diana’s legacy lives on. This way, she will never be forgotten.”

Diana’s legacy continues through Charlotte, who, upon her birth on May 2, 2015, was given the title of Her Royal Highness. Charlotte will retain the HRH title for her lifetime.