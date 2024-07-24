Meghan Markle to begin political career by taking a position in Kamal Harris’ team?

The likelihood of Meghan Markle making her political debut soon has been discussed by experts who believe she might join Kamala Harris in the White House.

Royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle shared his insights on this possibility in a recent piece for a private news outlet.

In his analysis, Hardcastle explored the potential for an ex-royal politician to make strides toward the Oval Office, particularly if her friend Kamala Harris triumphs over Donald Trump in the presidential race.

He began by asking, “Should Kamala Harris beat Trump to the White House, will her friend Meghan embark on a political career?”

Back in 2020, Meghan Markle expressed her excitement when Harris joined Biden’s campaign. During a conversation with Gloria Steinem, Meghan said, “I’m so excited to see that kind of representation because, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”

This mutual admiration was not one-sided, as Harris also showed support for Meghan’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Hardcastle speculated further, wondering, “Any chance of President Kamala appointing Meghan as US ambassador to the Court of St James’s?”