Federal govt approves implementation of online visa application system for 126 countries

The cabinet has approved the implementation of an online visa application system for 126 countries to promote investment and tourism.

Citizens of these countries will be able to obtain business and tourist visas within 24 hours and will be exempt from visa processing fees.

A separate sub-category has been approved to provide visa-on-arrival facilities for Sikh pilgrims. A dashboard will be established in the Federal Ministry of Interior to monitor the online visa system.

The federal cabinet has also approved the notification of special courts and banking courts for bank-related cases.

Under the SECP Act 1997, banking courts proposed by various high courts will be established.