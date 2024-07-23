PTI central office in Islamabad sealed once again

ISLAMABAD: The central office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad has been sealed once again, this time due to inadequate fire and life safety arrangements.

Islamabad’s Metropolitan Corporation took the action, citing the lack of necessary safety measures. This development comes amid ongoing legal challenges faced by PTI.

On Monday, Islamabad Police arrested PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan during a raid on the party’s Secretariat.

Earlier today, Hasan and 10 other male detainees were was handed over to FIA on a two-day physical remand.

The raid resulted in the seizure of computers and other items from the PTI office.

Authorities allege that the digital media cell at the office had become a hub for international disinformation, collaborating with enemy agencies to carry out anti-Pakistan propaganda.

PTI condemned the raid, accusing law enforcers of seizing affidavits from MNAs and MPAs, which are crucial for verifying party affiliations and could significantly impact the composition of the National Assembly.

The FIA prosecutor argued that the remand was necessary to recover devices used for social media accounts, which are essential for the ongoing investigation.

PTI’s lawyer, Latif Khosa, defended Hasan, stating he had no connection to the digital media wing and criticized the authorities for labeling party members as traitors.

The court ordered judicial remand for the arrested women, sending them to jail while granting physical remand for the male detainees.