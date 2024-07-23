Entertainment

Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?

By Agencies

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, now beloved daughter-in-law of King Charles, had snubbed the monarch’s unique request to change the spelling of her name when she was engaged to Prince William.

The Daily Record, per Irish Mirror, quoting Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, reported that King Charles and Queen Camilla wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her real name Catherine with a K instead of a C.

They made the unique request to Kate because there were already two Royal cyphers with the letter C in them – Charles and Camilla– and they did not want the third.

Harry writes in Spare: “There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another. Make it Katherine with a K, they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion.”

The report further said recalling the moment the duke and William heard about the proposal, Harry added: “I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said, ‘You listening to this?’ His face was blank.”

For the unversed, while the Princess of Wales is known worldwide as Kate, her actual name is Catherine and most members of Firm, including  William, refer to her with this name.

