How to thwart foreign conspiracy against Pakistan?

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar announced on July 15, this year that the government has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and is proceeding under the High Treason Act against its founder Imran Khan, ex-president Dr Arif Alvi, and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

He elaborated: “In view of the foreign funding case, May 9 riots, and the cipher episode as well as the resolution passed in the USA, we believe there is very credible evidence present to have the PTI banned.”

The next day, Defwbce Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that the government would consult with the allies to ban PTI and send a reference to the Supreme Court, for a final decision.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that no decision had been made in the first place, leaving everyone in limbo.

However, Khawaja Asif and leaders of the (PML(-N), and the government’s other components stated that PTI is already under the gun due to its anti-establishment stance, is committed to an anti-state ideology, anti-state policies and still boasts on its anti-state activities. Therefore the government has decided to ban it by sending a reference to the Supreme Court, and the culprits involved in the incidents of May 9 should be punished.

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on June 26, which called for a full and independent investigation into alleged irregularities in Pakistan’s general election, which the PTI party alleges was manipulated to deny it victory.

Pakistan has said that the USA attempted to “interfere” in its internal affairs.

The government’s top entities accused Imran Khan and his party’s leaders of lobbying to persuade the foreign powers and the US Congress to speak against Pakistan.

A day after the government announced its PTI ban decision, in a press briefing, the US State Department Spokesperson stated: “Certainly banning a political party would be of great concern to us”. He also commented on the Supreme Court order to give reserved seats to the PTI.

The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson said on June 26, 2024, “Pakistan believes in constructive dialogue and engagement, but such resolutions are “neither constructive nor objective”.

On June 29, addressing a press conference the Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik alongside PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad, Aqeel Malik regretted that the PTI opposed the National Assembly resolution passed to denounce the US interference in Pakistan’s domestic affairs, no Pakistani would compromise on integrity and freedom. He said that the USA has never raised its voice against human rights abuse in Kashmir.

Former President Arif Alvi, a senior PTI leader, called the Congress resolution a step in the “right direction”.

Like the U-turns of the past, in the recent past Imran Khan’s U-turn was that no longer, he was blaming America for his ouster as PM, but alleged that the establishment led by former Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa removed him from power.

At this critical hour, the government, the opposition leaders, including all other segments of society must show selfless national unity. This is the best way to thwart foreign conspiracy against Pakistan.

Following the Pakistani elections, US President Joe Biden congratulated Shehbaz Sharif of the PML(N) after he took oath as the prime minister.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on July 12, 2024, declared the PTI eligible for women’s and minorities’ reserved seats.

It is worth mentioning that on July 19, over 10,000 people waving white flags gathered for the rally in Bannu against a planned operation by the Pakistan military to root out militants along the Afghan border, with at least one protester killed when gunfire broke out. The protest turned violent when crowds reached the walls of an Army facility.

Impartial analysts and the government’s top officials said that the shooting was carried out by those including PTI supporters who wanted to destroy peace, and the community is no longer willing to tolerate this.

Incarcerated ex-PM Imran Khan and a six-party opposition alliance called for a judicial inquiry i even as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government announced the formation of a commission for a “transparent” investigation.

In this respect, in a press conference on July 22, ISPR DG Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif clarified about the terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, which killed eight military personnel. He explained that locals had requested a peace march, which was agreed with the condition of no anti-state slogans. However, “negative elements” joined the march, chanting against the army and state, pelting stones, leading to armed individuals opening fire and causing injuries.

General Sharif denounced “massive, illegal political mafia” attempting to undermine the state’s Azm-i-Istehkam (Resolve for Stability) operation for personal gain. He clarified that it is a “comprehensive counterterrorism campaign” built on national consensus, not a mere military operation. He also criticized the legal and judicial system for granting leniency to May 9 perpetrators and facilitators.

Renowned foreign human rights groups manipulated the Bannu incident against the Pakistan Army to distort Pakistan’s image.

Nevertheless, Imran Khan is still showing a contradictory approach, for if he thinks the entire country is standing with him, why is he sending messages to the establishment for negotiation?

PTI is heading toward a clash by launching an organized social media campaign against COAS and NAB Chairman.

He doesn’t want political and economic stability in the country, being consistently used against Pakistan.

In fact, the US Congress resolution is a conspiracy not only against Pakistan, but also against the second phase of CPEC. Both the USA and India have already opposed CPEC.

Analysts agree that in the post-election scenario, Pakistan’s multiple crises and challenges have increased and the stakes for the new coalition government would be enormously high. The most immediate task for the government would be to negotiate a new bailout agreement with the IMF, to seek a new loan to repay debt due, this year to avoid a default and stabilize the economy.

In the 2024-2025 budget, the government was compelled to accept such key IMF demands as an increase in the tax revenue target, withdrawal of subsidies, taxes on the agriculture sector, increase in levy and taxes on power, gas and oil sectors, privatization of sick government organization.

Earlier, with the support of0 other parties, especially the PPP, Mian Shehbaz Sharif of PML-leader, secured a comfortable win over the PTI, and PTI leader Omar Ayub became opposition leader.

In his maiden speech in the National Assembly, Premier Sharif listed the frail economy and precarious security situation as challenges, and invited all the political entities to pull the country out of the crisis.

The PML-N, PPP and some other political parties also asked the PTI for cooperation so as to achieve political stability. But, the PTI leaders refused any such collaboration, and alleged election rigging.

JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had confirmed the contacts with the PTI, announced on March 3, that the party will sit in opposition and organize a nationwide movement against the alleged rigging.

PML(N) and some other parties opine that if elections were rigged or the establishment interfered against the PTI, PTI-backed independents would not have swept the polls in KP.

The ISPR said that on various occasions, and the Army clarified that it had provided a security environment for the election, and had nothing to do with the electoral process.

In various meetings and Corps Commanders’ Conferences COAS General Asim Munir repeatedly stated that planners and instigators, and attackers of military installations on May 9, would be brought to justice.

Showing uncertain approach, in an informal conversation with media representatives during the hearing of a case inside Adiala Jail, Khan, who was openly criticizing the Army in the past, again took a U-turn, and stated that the PTI was not against the Army and emphasised that the criticism over rigging was not the criticism of the Army. He stressed that without political stability, the country could not function.

In a surprise development KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur participated in the apex committee. He also attended an overall productive SIFC meeting. He assured complete cooperation and also iterated that the “SIFC an effective forum to stabilise and develop the economy and to solve the country’s issues.” Afterwards, he changed his stance targeting the government.

On the one hand, PTI workers continue protest rallies against rigging, while on the other, it has also filed cases in this respect—also about forms 45 and 47. PTI-led the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) has called for nationwide protest this Friday, saying this protest would be against the deteriorating law and order situation.

At this critical hour, Pakistan’s armed forces have been coping with internal and external challenges to maintain national security. Indian fanatic rulers are also escalating tensions. Pakistan is thus facing the challenge of hybrid war.

Some internal entities, particularly PTI have been distorting the Army’s image in a way that the masses should forget the sacrifices and services of the armed forces.

Recall armed forces’ innumerable services and sacrifices especially of Army, such as the resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons during the Swat and Malakand military operations, counter-insurgency operations and restoration of law and order on many occasions— like floods, earthquakes, coronavirus pandemic, locusts’ attacks; and also giving matching response to Indian shelling at the Line of Control and preventing infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan.

In the recent past, terrorist attacks particularly in KP and Balochistan which is the central point of CPEC show that the CIA-led Indian RAW wants to damage CPEC project which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

At this critical hour, the government, the opposition leaders, including all other segments of society must show selfless national unity. This is the best way to thwart foreign conspiracy against Pakistan.