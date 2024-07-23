NATIONAL

FIA withdraws appeal against Sanam Javed’s acquittal

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday withdrew its appeal against the acquittal of PTI worker Sanam Javed, leading to the conclusion of the case in the Islamabad District and Sessions Court.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Afzal Majoka, addressed the FIA’s appeal to the duty magistrate’s decision to discharge Javed from the case. During the court proceedings, FIA prosecutor Sheikh Amir appeared to present the agency’s position.

Sanam Javed expressed her gratitude to the judge, stating, “Thank you for your kindness in this case.” In response, Judge Majoka clarified, “I administered justice, not a favour. Lawyers presented their arguments, and I ruled according to the law.”

The court subsequently dismissed the appeal based on the FIA’s withdrawal, closing the matter.

Earlier, the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had challenged the Lahore High Court’s decision to discharge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed from a Gujranwala case in the Supreme Court.

The appeal aims to overturn the ruling made by a two-member bench headed by Justice Asjad Ghural, which ordered Javed’s release due to insufficient evidence related to the events of May 9.

Previous article
Kamala Harris closes in on US presidential nomination with delegates secured
Next article
PTI central office in Islamabad sealed once again
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Roads flooded, power supply suspended as heavy rain lashes Punjab, AJK...

LAHORE: Different parts of north, north-eastern Punjab, including Lahore, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were lashed by heavy monsoon showers early...

Bodies of woman and baby girl recovered from dumpster in Karachi

LHC summons Lahore DC on PTI’s plea for rally at Minar-i-Pakistan

FIA withdraws appeal in Sanam Javed acquittal case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.