PM Shehbaz condemns Israeli attack on Khan Younis, calls it ‘inhumane act’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday vehemently condemned the Israeli forces’ violent attack on Khan Younis in Gaza, describing it as an inhumane act, particularly following the evacuation of refugees.

The prime minister, in a statement issued by PM Office, described the aggressive attack on the Khan Younis area of Gaza shortly after the instructions to the unarmed Palestinian refugees to evacuate as a mockery of humanity according to .

The prime minister stated that it had become clear that the Israeli forces had been pursuing a genocidal agenda against Palestinians, noting that unarmed Palestinians had been denied the opportunity to evacuate.

The prime minister emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with its Palestinian brothers and sisters. He called upon the United Nations to fulfill its responsibility in addressing the issue of Palestine.