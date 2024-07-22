Govt forms JIT to investigate PTI members for ‘anti-state propaganda’

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Monday confirmed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Ahmed Waqas Janjua and Raoof Hasan, announcing the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe ‘anti-state propaganda.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Islamabad Police arrested PTI leader Ahmed Waqas Janjua. Based on initial investigations, Islamabad Police, along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), raided PTI’s digital media wing.

During the raid, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan was also arrested. He is to be questioned regarding the digital media wing and propaganda activities. The statement highlighted that PTI is involved in anti-state propaganda, necessitating the formation of a JIT for thorough investigation.

Earlier, a police contingent led by SSP Islamabad Hassan Jahangir Wattoo raided PTI’s central secretariat in Islamabad. Sources reported that 10 workers were arrested from the premises. The authorities, accompanied by female police officers, also detained female PTI workers and secretariat staff.

The Islamabad Police clarified that the raid on the PTI secretariat was conducted with a warrant. PTI leadership had claimed that the police raided the central secretariat without a warrant and confiscated valuable items, including computers.

In response to PTI’s allegations, the Islamabad IG maintained that the raid was conducted by FIA and police with a warrant obtained from the anti-terrorism court.