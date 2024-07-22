NATIONAL

Cabinet set to decide on PTI ban on Tuesday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a federal cabinet meeting for tomorrow to discuss the potential ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Informed sources claim that the cabinet will seek approval for the ban and deliberate on the current political climate in the country.

Recently, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar announced in a press conference that the federal government plans to impose a ban on PTI.

He stated that legal action under Constitution’s Article 6 would be pursued against former President Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Tarar added that the cabinet’s approval would lead to a reference being sent to the Supreme Court.

Measures such as blocking their passports and identity cards and passing a parliamentary resolution will also be considered, with actions being carried out within the bounds of the constitution and law.

Previous article
Imran claims he may be sent to military jail
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Why did Islamabad police raid PTI’s secretariat today?

Law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Digital Media Cell at the central office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad. Sources indicate that authorities...

Champions trophy will take place in Pakistan with or without India: Hasan Ali

‘Massive, illegal political mafia’ compromising counter terrorism operation: DG ISPR

King Charles reacts as Prince Harry makes surprising move

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.