Cabinet set to decide on PTI ban on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a federal cabinet meeting for tomorrow to discuss the potential ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Informed sources claim that the cabinet will seek approval for the ban and deliberate on the current political climate in the country.

Recently, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar announced in a press conference that the federal government plans to impose a ban on PTI.

He stated that legal action under Constitution’s Article 6 would be pursued against former President Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Tarar added that the cabinet’s approval would lead to a reference being sent to the Supreme Court.

Measures such as blocking their passports and identity cards and passing a parliamentary resolution will also be considered, with actions being carried out within the bounds of the constitution and law.