‘Violence at Bannu Rally’: KP announces commission for ‘transparent’ probe

Barrister Saif says situation in Bannu under control with security on high alert in ‘sensitive areas’

Says commission will conduct an impartial investigation and the accused will be punished after determining responsibility

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced the formation of a commission to probe the outbreak of violence at a peace rally in Bannu a day earlier, the provincial spokesperson said.

On Friday, at least one person was killed and 22 others sustained injuries when gunfire caused a stampede at peace march in Bannu. The gathering was attended by thousands who were demanding security in the district. The peace rally, organised by local traders and political parties, saw participants waving white flags as symbols of peace.

The violence was condemned by activists and rights organisations, who claimed that the death toll was much higher than reported.

Meanwhile, the PTI core committee strongly condemned the violence in Bannu and “directed” its provincial government in KP to hold a transparent inquiry and punish those involved in the deaths of innocent people.

In a statement on X today, KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said the situation in Bannu was under control while security was on high alert in “sensitive areas”.

پشاور: وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا @AliAminKhanPTI

بنوں صورتحال کی خود نگرانی کررہے ہیں،وزیراعلٰی بنوں انتظامیہ اور ذمہ داران کے ساتھ مسلسل رابطے میں ہیں، صوبائی حکومت کے بروقت اقدامات کی بدولت صورتحال قابو میں ہے، افسوسناک واقعہ کے فوری بعد وزیراعلٰی کے حکم پر ضلعی انتظامیہ، سیاسی… pic.twitter.com/cPwWtENYs9 — Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif (@BaristerDrSaif) July 20, 2024

He further stated that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had announced the formation of a commission to probe the incident. “The commission will conduct an impartial investigation and submit a report. Legal action will be taken after determining the role of the accused,” Saif said.

He also requested the public to exercise extreme caution in the wake of the “rising wave of terrorism”, adding that anti-state elements should not be given a chance to spoil peace in the province. Moreover, Saif urged the public to wait for the commission’s report and avoid spreading unverified information or indulging in “negative propaganda”.

Meanwhile, residents staged a sit-in outside the Bannu Police Line Chowk located opposite the main entrance of the cantonment to press the government to investigate the firing incident.

Organisers of the sit-in, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Nasir Khan Bangash, Ghulam Qibaz Khan and Abdul Rauf Qureshi, delivered speeches at the gathering.

“We had staged a rally for peace yesterday and will do the same again and again,” one of the speakers said. “We do not accept the office of any armed group in Bannu,” he added. Another speaker said those responsible for maintaining peace should fulfil their responsibilities.