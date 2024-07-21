PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood quits politics

Shafqat Mahmood, a once prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sunday announced quitting politics but stressed that the decision was not due to coercion.

“34 years back, I resigned from a government job and entered politics. But after deliberations, I have now decided to retire from politics,” Mahmood, a former federal minister, said in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

Many politicians left the former ruling party or quit politics altogether following the May 9 attacks on state installations, with the party saying that they were forced to quit the Imran Khan-founded party.

The leaders who deserted the now embattled PTI include Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Zaidi, and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

While some leaders have tried joining the party ranks once again, the PTI leadership — which consists of several new faces — has decided that deserters would not be brought back to the fold.

“There’s no pressure on me [to quit PTI] and neither do I plan on joining any other political party,” Mahmood said, explaining that he took the decision due to “time” and his “age”.

Reflecting on his political decades-long career, the former federal minister said he saw several ups and downs. “I have served as a member of the Senate and the National Assembly.”

Not only that, he said that he was also appointed as a federal as well as provincial minister. Mahmood, on a lighter note, said he also “visited” jail during his political career.

The now-former PTI leader said that as the federal education minister, he rolled out the Single National Curriculum for the first time in history and also oversaw education-related affairs during the pressing period of COVID-19.

When he was the education minister during the coronavirus period, the students were in awe of him as he not only introduced several relaxations but also passed students without exams.

He thanked Khan and PTI for giving him to oppurtunity to “serve”. Mahmood also extended his gratitude towards the voters of his constituency, who elected him to parliament twice.

“I am satisfied that I have always performed all my responsibilities honestly and performed at every position as a duty. No one, thank God, has levelled any allegation against me.”

Revealing his future plans, Mahmood said that he wanted to spend the rest of his life teaching and writing. “I agree with those who say that the youth should participate in politics.