PMD forecasts mild to heavy rain in Karachi today

KARACHI: After the city received showers on Saturday and Friday providing the citizens with much-needed respite from the days-long heat spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in the city today.

There are chances that various areas in the financial hub might receive moderate to heavy downpour as there is a likelihood of thundercell formation in the city’s north, west and east, said the Met Office.

A day earlier, rain lashed parts of Karachi with Nazimabad and Paposh witnessing 37.2mm — the highest recorded by the weather department.

Whereas Keamari received 25mm, Mauripur 23mm rain, Korangi 22mm, Quaidabad 12mm, Orangi Town 4.5mm and DHA Phase II 3.5mm.

Other areas which also received showers included II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Sharea Faisal, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony and their adjacent localities.

Currently, as per the PMD, a mild seven-kilometre-per-hour wind is blowing in the city from the northwest, whereas the humidity level has been recorded at 70 percent.