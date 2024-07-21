Khan rules out possibility of talks with PPP on no-confidence motion

Describes both parties as two sides of the same coin, a product of ‘manipulated’ electoral processes

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on Saturday categorically ruled out any possibility of discussions with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding a no-confidence motion.

“Both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are the two sides of the same coin and are the product of ‘manipulated’ electoral processes”, ex-premier Imran Khan asserted while expressing his unwavering stance.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Saturday, he criticised the current political climate, describing it as detrimental to democracy.

He highlighted the restrictions placed on his party, stating that key leaders, including the chairman and vice chairman, were already imprisoned, yet the government still threatened further bans on the party.

He condemned this as an attack on democratic principles.

Addressing the conditions in Adiala Jail, Khan detailed the harsh treatment he faced, including unsanitary conditions and inadequate food.

He called for an investigation into the alleged poisoning and mistreatment during his imprisonment. Khan also voiced his strong condemnation of the Bannu incident, where he claimed the military fired on unarmed civilians during a peace march.

He demanded a judicial inquiry to ensure accountability.

On the economic front, Khan criticised the government’s fiscal policies, questioning the increase in the presidential budget and accusing the ruling elite of burdening the public while avoiding personal sacrifices.

He emphasised that transparent elections and economic reforms were essential for Pakistan’s recovery from its current crisis.

Khan dismissed allegations related to his involvement in dissolving assemblies, stating that actions were taken in response to foreign interference, specifically referencing Donald Lu’s statement.

He called for an investigation into the events of May 9, questioning why CCTV footage had not been released and why a judicial commission had not been established.

Despite facing potential lifelong imprisonment, Khan declared his readiness to stand by his principles. He warned that if any harm came to his wife, those he had previously named would be held accountable, vowing to pursue justice relentlessly.