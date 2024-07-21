NATIONAL

Man accuses wife of selling daughter into child marriage in Daharki

By Staff Report

DAHARKI: The father of a 9-year-old girl on Sunday accused his wife of selling their daughter for money in Gulab Shah Colony area of Daharki, Sindh, before her and other children of theirs were held hostage by the groom.

The child, Sana Khalil, was married off to a 34-year-old man named Saeed in a bid to secure financial gain.

The father of the girl, Khalil, has accused his wife of orchestrating the marriage for monetary reasons and expressed concerns over the safety of their children.

Moreover, according to Khalil, the groom has taken his daughter, two sons, and wife hostage.

Khalil has called for law enforcement intervention, citing the endangerment of his children’s lives.

He also claimed that his wife was influenced by financial motives and possibly black magic.

Additionally, he pointed out that the marriage certificate falsely lists his daughter’s age as 18.

Staff Report
Staff Report

