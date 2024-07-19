Time for Afghan authorities to take effective action against terrorist groups: Pakistan

FO spokesperson says we expect Afghan authorities to disarm TTP and Gul Bahadar Group

Urges countries to refrain from commenting on Pakistan’s domestic matters

Condemns attack on a Shia mosque in Muscat and Muharram processions in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again asked the Afghan authorities to take immediate and effective action against terrorist groups including their sponsors and backers.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan has provided concrete evidence of individuals and groups responsible for terrorist incidents inside Pakistan.

She said we expect the Afghan authorities to disarm the TTP and Gul Bahadar Group, and hand over their leadership including those involved in terrorist incidents to Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the Afghan authorities know the whereabouts and actions of these individuals.

Talking about the recent attack on Bannu Cantt by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Mumtaz revealed that Pakistan has expressed its serious concerns to the Afghan interim government.

She said that Pakistan has shared intelligence with Afghanistan regarding terrorist groups and has maintained continuous communication with Afghan authorities.

Responding to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will continue to defend itself against all terror groups and ensure the safety and security of its people.

Concerning immigration, Mumtaz clarified that Pakistan’s immigration laws are strict, with daily deportations of illegal Afghan residents. “Currently, 44,000 Afghan citizens are awaiting relocation,” she added.

While the spokesperson was not aware of Malala Yousafzai’s recent statements on this issue, she expressed hope that Yousafzai would advocate for the expedited relocation of these refugees.

The FO condemned the attack on a Shia mosque in Muscat on Muharram 9, describing it as a barbaric act of terrorism.

Pakistan expressed solidarity with the victims and highlighted the importance of collective action against terrorism.

To another question about US State Department’s concern over the Islamabad’s announcement on banning the PTI, the FO spokesperson emphasised that countries should refrain from commenting on Pakistan’s domestic matters, asserting that Islamabad can handle its internal issues independently.

“Banning political parties is an internal issue of Pakistan,” said Mumtaz Zahra stated categorically.

Additionally, she said that Pakistan condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinian refugee camps, particularly the assault on Khan Younis camp, which resulted in the deaths of 19 Palestinians, calling it a violation of United Nations regulations.

Islamabad also condemned the arrests of participants in the Muharram processions in Srinagar and called for the immediate release of the detained mourners, reaffirming its political and moral support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).