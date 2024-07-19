PTI, SIC blasts govt’s plan to ban PTI, proceedings against Khan under Article 6

Parliamentary Party vehemently condemns ill-treatment of Qureshi

Seek Article 6 proceedings against CEC, members, other law violators

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) utterly rejected the government’s plan to ban PTI and initiate proceedings against Imran Khan under Article 6, demanding Article 6 should be applied against those who had violated constitution and broken laws during the past two years.

In a joint parliamentary party meeting, PTI and SIC discussed the prevailing political situation in detail and devised a joint strategy in this regard.

The participants vehemently condemned the decision to ban PTI and initiate proceedings against the PTI Founding Chairman under Article 6, stating that the real culprits who should be tried under Article 6 were those law-breakers and constitution violators who had been flouting the constitutional rights of the citizens at every step to prolong their illegal power during the last two years.

The participants of the meeting called the mandate thieves’ announcement to ban PTI as a proof of the desperation of the non-representatives government and an admission of defeat.

They were of the view that the decision to impose ban on the country’s most popular political party was contempt of SC because it aimed at depriving PTI of the reserved seats that was why all political parties including the government allied parties categorically rejected this undemocratic and unconstitutional move.

Demanding action against Chief Election Commission and other members of the electoral body, they highlighted several evidences, including the confession of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta’s testimony, who confirmed the criminal role of the CEC in the general elections’ rigging for depriving PTI of a level playing field in the context of the SC’s historic decision.

They insisted that action should be taken under Article 6 against all persons who had criminally facilitated the delay to hold general election beyond the 90 days constitutional limits and February 8 polls robbery.

The Parliamentary Party strongly condemned the ill-treatment of PTI Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while shifting him to Lahore.

They termed it the worst kind of human rights abuse to subject a person in a vulnerable state to inhuman treatment and unethical behavior.

Expressing grave concerns over the decision of appointing ad hoc judges in the apex court, the Parliamentary Party flatly rejected the appointment and stated that the plan was made to destroy the real structure of the SC in order to create an artificial numerical superiority of an individual.

PTI described it as a move based on dishonesty and an attempt to install ‘like-minded judges’, fearing that attempts were being made to induct like-minded judges with clear prejudice and very questionable characters into the SC once again in the guise of ad hoc judges with the sole purpose to target PTI.

The parliamentary party meeting also strongly condemned the government’s indirect messages through touts of not implementing the SC’s decision, adding that the party, which was known for intimidating judges and attacking judiciary to take favorable decisions from the courts, was all-set to trample the SC’s orders.

They made it clear that the deviation from the SC’s decision regarding reserved seats would have very serious consequences that would lead to political instability and chaos.

The participants vowed that PTI would strongly resist any attempt to deviate from the decision of the top court at all levels.

They also vehemently denounced the illegal arrests and enforced disappearances of PTI elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies after the historic decision.

The participants of the meeting stated that the unlawful and unconstitutional detention of PTI MNAs Moazzam Jatoi and Sahibzada Amir Sultan was a violation of parliamentary traditions, as lawmakers could not be arrested without the permission of Speaker National Assembly.

They lamented that no positive progress had been made hitherto in the cases of forcibly disappeared persons, including the brothers of Azhar Mashwani, Dr. Shahbaz Gill and senior member of the PTI Central Media Department.

It was stated that the desperate mandate thieves would not be able to achieve their malicious goals through shameful tactics like extra-constitutional arrests and enforced disappearances and the party would take up these issues on the floor of the house.

They demanded that the apex court should fix the petitions regarding mission persons for instant hearing so as to ensure their immediate release.

The participants vowed that PTI would strongly resist this ongoing worst fascism, extra-constitutional and legal measures at all levels.