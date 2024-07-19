Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to break major Royal tradition to protect son George

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be planning to diverge from a longstanding royal tradition to safeguard their eldest son and heir to the British throne, Prince George.

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the modern royals might adopt a different approach in managing the development of their children’s personalities. This potential change could see William and Kate abandoning a tradition followed by both George’s grandfather, King Charles, and his great-grandfather, Prince Philip.

In an interview with a private news outlet, Seward suggested that Kate and William might avoid sending Prince George to boarding school. “We are used to seeing members of royalty breaking tradition these days, so it won’t come as much of a shock if they do things their way,” Seward remarked.

She elaborated, “I think William and Kate’s opinion will be if the children are happy in their school, why change things. They are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully.”

Seward further noted, “I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.”

Currently, Prince George, along with his younger siblings Charlotte and Louis, attends Berkshire’s Lambrook School, a prep school with over 600 pupils. It’s worth mentioning that in June 2023, Prince George visited Eton College, where his father William and uncle Prince Harry studied, and reportedly sat for the first round of entrance exams.

A private news outlet reported these developments, highlighting the potential shift in royal traditions as the modern royal family considers the well-being and happiness of their children.