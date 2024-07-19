NATIONAL

CJCSC vows to work closely with China on CPEC, defence cooperation, regional peace

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee attended commemoration ceremony of 97th Founding Day of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of People’s Republic of China as a Chief Guest on Friday.
The Chairman JCSC congratulated the people, civilians and military leadership, and all ranks of People’s Liberation Army, and praised the role of People’s Liberation Army in China’s development and its rapid modernisation to become an important force for regional peace and stability.
CJCSC, Chinese Ambassador and others at cake-cutting ceremony to mark Anniversary of PLA’s Foundation at local hotel. 
While addressing the audience, the Chairman JCSC highlighted close and fraternal “All Weather Friendship” between China and Pakistan and reaffirmed commitments to further expand and deepen the relationship.
During the speech, the Chairman JCSC also underscored Pakistan’s firm commitments to work closely with China on CPEC, defence cooperation and regional peace and stability.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of civilians and military officers, journalists, businessmen and members of the civil society.
Challenges and urgent reforms in judiciary
Time for Afghan authorities take effective action against terrorist groups: Islamabad
