Blast at Bahawalpur Islamia University collapses building, injures 7

A gas leak caused massive explosion in Islamia University Bahawalpur collapsing the building of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies without catching fire.

Rescue teams swiftly arrived on site, pulling seven injured individuals from the debris. One of the victims, a student named Ashfaq, sustained severe burns covering 80 percent of his body and was immediately transferred to the Multan Burn Center for specialized care.

His condition remains critical, and medical professionals are working around the clock to stabilize him.

Dr Shazia Anjum provided insights into the incident, explaining, “It is understood that the gas had leaked, building up pressure.

Upon a small ignition, it exploded, causing the building to collapse without actually catching fire. The absence of fire indicates that the materials within the building did not ignite, which prevented further damage.”

Dr Javed also commented on the nature of the explosion, clarifying, “It was not chemical nor cylinder-related but rather a small leakage in the gas fitting that led to the blast.”

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar, visited the affected area and confirmed that forensic teams will be involved to determine the exact cause of the explosion. He stated, “The student with 80% burns has been referred, and doctors will ascertain whether the burns are due to fire or chemicals.”

The tragic incident has shaken the Bahawalpur Islamia University community, and an investigation is underway to ensure such accidents are prevented in the future.