Bad news for Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan as PCB tightens the noose around players

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are unlikely to receive no-objection certificates (NOCs) to participate in the upcoming Global T20 Canada league, sources informed a private news outlet on Friday.

Insiders disclosed that despite the Canadian league, scheduled from July 25 to August 11, not conflicting with any series, the players would not be granted NOCs. According to the sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) adheres to a policy that restricts all-format players from participating due to their demanding international schedule.

This decision follows the PCB’s recent refusal to grant an NOC to fast bowler Naseem Shah for The Hundred cricket league, citing his status as an all-format player.

Furthermore, the Global T20 Canada has yet to receive approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to several unresolved issues, the sources added. The final decision regarding the players’ NOCs will be made only after the league obtains ICC approval.

Pacer Mohammad Amir, along with Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, and Iftikhar Ahmed, also holds contracts in the Global T20 Canada.

Earlier this week, the PCB announced plans to establish a technical process for issuing NOCs, stating that players meeting the necessary requirements would be granted permission. “The players will be promoted based on their fitness and performance. There’s no place for players who do not fit the criteria. There’ll also be no compromise on discipline,” remarked PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

A private news outlet reported the situation, highlighting the PCB’s stringent policies and the ongoing deliberations regarding the participation of Pakistani players in the Global T20 Canada.