Tragic road accident in Ziarat claims five lives, injures two

ZIARAT: At least five tourists were killed and two sustained injuries on Wednesday when their vehicle met with an accident in Ziarat city of Balochistan.

According to police officials, rescue workers arrived at the scene upon receiving information that the tourists’ vehicle met with an accident on the Domera-Ziarat road.

Rescue workers moved the bodies and the injured to the nearby District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. All the victims and injured hailed from Quetta city of Balochistan and had arrived in Ziarat on a tour, police said.

Earlier this month, at least two tourists died, while three others were injured in a car accident in Chitral. The incident, which claimed the lives of two tourists, occurred in Ashrit due to a damaged road.

According to locals, the 18-kilometer unfinished road of the Lowari tunnel has caused several accidents in the recent past. On July 12, at least 10 people sustained injuries as a tourist van crashed in the Daman-e-Koh area of Islamabad.

The incident occurred in Daman-e-Koh where the van carrying tourists from Gujrat overturned due to brake failure; however, miraculously, the van didn’t plunge into the ravine. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where they were given the necessary treatment.