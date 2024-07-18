NATIONAL

Thar foundation launches mining education program for local girls in Sindh

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking initiative for women’s empowerment in rural Sindh, the Thar Foundation has begun providing education to local girls to become mining professionals.

The foundation has enrolled 13 female students in its Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) in Mining Program at the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) Mithi. “For the first time, 13 girls are among the 50 students now enrolled in our DAE Mining program at GPI Mithi,” Thar Foundation announced on May 15, coinciding with World Youth Skills Day.

According to Gwadar Pro, this initiative is a testament to the foundation’s dedication to empowering women and nurturing local talent. The official statement highlighted, “By fostering quality education and gender equality, we’re building a stronger, more sustainable community aligned with UN SDG goals 4 and 5.”

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), through the Thar Foundation, are committed to enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the Tharparkar community. Their focus includes sustainable interventions in health, safe drinking water, education, women’s empowerment, and livelihoods, aimed at improving local living standards.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has significantly benefited the Tharparkar region, particularly through the Thar Coal project. With initiatives spearheaded by SECMC, the area has seen substantial socio-economic improvements, attracting people from other regions due to the large-scale potential livelihood opportunities available.

As a result, Tharparkar is thriving, and its residents are experiencing an enhanced quality of life.

Staff Report
