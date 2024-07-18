Oman mosque terror attack perpetrators were Omani citizens: Police

Three gunmen responsible for the recent deadly attack at a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman were identified as Omani nationals, according to police statements made on Thursday. This attack, claimed by the banned militant group Islamic State (IS), resulted in the deaths of six people.

The violent incident began on Monday evening at the Ali bin Abi Talib mosque located in Muscat’s Wadi al-Kabir neighborhood. The mosque was filled with Shia Muslims who had gathered for religious observance.

The Royal Oman Police confirmed that the attackers were brothers and were killed because they resisted arrest. Police investigations revealed that the trio had been “influenced by misguided ideas.”

Among the six victims were four Pakistanis, an Indian, and a police officer who responded to the attack. IS later claimed responsibility for the assault.

In a statement on Tuesday, IS described the assailants as “suicide attackers” who opened fire on worshippers and engaged in a prolonged gunfight with Omani security forces until morning. The group also released a video of the attack on its Telegram channel. This year, IS has claimed responsibility for significant attacks in Russia and Iran and remains active in Afghanistan. However, this incident marked its first claimed assault in the Arabian Peninsula in several years.

The attack appears to signify IS’s attempts at a resurgence after being significantly weakened by a US-led coalition that dismantled its control over large areas in Iraq and Syria. The group’s operations have continued to inspire lone-wolf attacks in the West.

The possibility of IS making inroads in Gulf Arab oil-producing nations like Oman could heighten concerns in Washington and the region, where militant groups are viewed as a significant threat.

The attack wounded dozens of people at the mosque, with around 30 treated at local hospitals for injuries, including gunshot wounds.

The attack coincided with the beginning of Ashura, a significant period of mourning in the month of Muharram, particularly observed by Shia Muslims. Ashura commemorates the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where Imam Husain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and other family members were martyred.

While Ashura observances have sometimes led to sectarian tensions between Sunni and Shia Muslims in parts of the Middle East, such an attack is largely unprecedented in Oman. Most Omanis follow the Ibadi Muslim faith, which shares many similarities with mainstream Sunni Islam. Oman also has a small but influential Shia population and a significant foreign workforce, much like other Gulf countries.