US expresses concern over govt’s decision to ‘ban’ PTI

Spokesperson Mathew Miller says such actions could mark beginning of political crackdown

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed concern over the government’s decision to potentially restrict the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

During a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to questions regarding the “possible restrictions on PTI.”

He stated that the US has observed governmental statements imposing restrictions on political parties, which raises concerns that such actions could mark the beginning of a political crackdown. He said that the US will closely monitor these internal developments and decisions.

Miller added that any restrictions on political parties are worrisome because they contradict human rights, freedom of expression, constitutional, and democratic principles.

He emphasised that the United States has always supported actions promoting justice, including adherence to democratic practices and broader principles and laws.