Shabana Mahmood takes oath as UK’s first Muslim woman Lord Chancellor

Shabana Mahmood, a British-Pakistani of Kashmiri heritage and an MP from Birmingham, has officially assumed the role of the United Kingdom’s Lord Chancellor.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday.

Justice Secretary Mahmood, according to a private news outlet, vowed to “defend the international rule of law and uphold human rights.”

At 43, the Labour Party representative expressed her gratitude on social media platform X, stating how honoured she felt to be appointed. She highlighted her dedication to safeguarding the judiciary from external influences, asserting, “I will be a champion of the Rule of Law. Nine hundred years into this ancient role, it is more vital than ever before.”

Originating from Small Heath, Birmingham, Mahmood has made history as the first Muslim woman to take on this role. She pledged her oath on the Holy Quran and proudly declared herself “the first Lord Chancellor to speak Urdu.”

The ceremony saw attendance from distinguished judicial figures, including Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, Supreme Court President Robert Reed, and Chancellor of the High Court Julian Flaux.

In her first address, Mahmood reaffirmed the new Labour government’s pledge to “defend the international rule of law and uphold human rights,” consistent with the European Convention on Human Rights, established after World War II.

She emphasized the importance of improving access to justice for women and girls affected by violence and abuse.

Lady Chief Justice Sue Carr, in her remarks to Mahmood, recognized the forthcoming challenges, saying, “Challenges and choices are inevitable features of governing. We will collaborate with you and your ministers as you navigate these demands. I look forward to building a stable, long-term partnership with you as Lord Chancellor within the bounds of the constitution, in the service of justice and achieving justice.”