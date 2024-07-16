PTI rejects ‘cruel hike’ in POL prices, demands instant rollback

Spokesperson threatens mass movement to hold ‘thieves,’ ‘criminals’ accountable

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly rejected “what it described” as the unbearable and ruthless hike in prices of petroleum products, saying it would further compound the miseries of inflation-weary and poverty-stricken masses.

The party demanded that the ‘mandate thief government’ immediately withdraw the cruel hike.

A PTI spokesperson, in a statement, stated that the ‘mandate thief government’ had proved to be the most anti-people, incompetent, and merciless government in the history of the country, as it was taking every step to make public lives miserable.

He contended that the expensive fuel and electricity made people’s lives hell, besides ruining the fast-growing economy.

PTI Spokesperson pointed out that the non-representative government used the fuel and power as key tools for state extortion instead of taking some solid and tangible steps to improve the country’s rotten tax system and increase people’s income and purchasing power.

He recalled that when Imran Khan-led government was ousted through regime change conspiracy, petrol was available at Rs150 per liter, and electricity was available at Rs17 per unit.

PTI Spokesperson stated that today, petrol was being sold at Rs275 and diesel at Rs284, which was unacceptable, while the power tariff was ballooned from Rs17 to Rs84 per unit, further augmenting public miseries.

He blasted the inapt corrupt government for back-breaking inflation in the country and reversing all the hard-gains of PTI government, as inflation had witnessed an alarming jump from 11% up to 45%, while the economic growth rate plummeted from 6% to below zero.

PTI Spokesperson made it clear that the government had no solution to rein in ballooning inflation and revive the fast dwindling economy except to loot people, deprive them of their right to vote, and usurp their basic rights.

He announced that PTI was flexing muscles for a massive public movement, and warned that when people would take to the streets, they would not return until ensuring accountability of the thieves, dacoits, and criminals.