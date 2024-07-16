PTI rejects ad-hoc judges’ appointment; calls it a ploy to ‘fix bench’

Omar Ayub urges judges to decline offer or else they will be remembered as ‘rubber stamps’

Nation won’t accept any attempt to conquer judiciary through ‘Trojan Horses’: PTI Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday categorically declared that the party would resist all attempts to covert the Supreme Court (SC) into a “one-man show,” saying the nation would not accept any effort to conquer the judiciary through ‘Trojan Horses’.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan termed the appointment of ad-hoc judges by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa nothing but a ‘ploy to ‘fix’ the bench’, urging the nominated judges to decline the offer or else the nation would remember them as ‘rubber stamps’.

In a statement, the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said that CJP Qazi Isa’s new ploy to appoint ad-hoc Judges was nothing but a ploy to ‘fix’ the bench.

“There is a backlog of 56,000 cases in the Supreme Court and the ad-hoc judges will not be able to even make a noticeable dent in the back log. Using the ‘backlog’ is just an excuse and the target is something else,” he added.

Omar Ayub advised that the proposed ad-hoc judges should decline the offer themselves if they want to leave behind a positive legacy. Otherwise, the nation will remember them as ‘rubber stamps’.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesperson called the plan a result of a “match-fixing” between the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the ‘mandate thief’ government, calling the appointment of ad hoc judges in the apex court unnecessary, and against justice.

However, he stated that efforts to destroy the structure of the court were alarmingly accelerated after full court bench decision on the reserved seats.

The PTI spokesperson said that the appointment of ad-hoc judges was an attempt to destroy the real structure of the SC to convert it into a “personal court” of an individual, to gain artificial numerical superiority, hoping the principled and righteous judges would decline the offer and would not part of the plan to ruin the judiciary.

He also criticized the inclusion of judge with clear biases and questionable characters under the guise of the ad hoc judges, who was involved in serious crimes such as violating citizens’ fundamental rights, patronizing lawlessness, and stealing people’s votes during the election.

The PTI spokesperson demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take immediate action to address the grievances of the nation and withdraw the thousands of fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases framed against innocent citizens during the last two years, adding that he should focus on upholding the Constitution and rule law instead of indulging in the game of constituting benches of favourites.

He also warned that the nation would not accept any attempt to “conquer” the judiciary through “Trojan horses” and that the party would resist any such move come what may.