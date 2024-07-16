Politicians of all hue dub decision to ban PTI ‘childish and unconstitutional’

Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says govt has no mandate to impose ban on a political party

PPP’s Rabbani stresses banning a political party goes against the principles of democracy

ISLAMABAD: Almost all mainstream political parties, including those part of the coalition on Monday, opposed strongly the government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), terming any such step contrary to the norms of democracy and calling it “childish” and “unconstitutional.”

Meanwhile, HRCP termed the government’s decision to ban the PTI shocking, calling it a flagrant violation of party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution and a blow to democratic norms, especially when the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the PTI is a political party.

‘Govt could not ban a political party’

Reacting to the govt’s decision to ban PTI, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government had no mandate to impose ban on a political party.

Convener Awam Pakistan Party (APP), talking to media said that if the Article six invoked against anyone than those in government today could also face it.

He was commenting on the government’s decision to ban the opposition’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “This is the time to unify the country, are you want more grouping and chaos,” he questioned.

“An year and two months have passed to the May 9 incidents, the government didn’t prosecute,” he said. “Three days after the supreme court’s decision on reserved seats, the government has started talking about ban on a political party,” he said.

“These decisions of courts boost democracy. The government’s holding press conferences and criticism has not been appropriate,” Abbasi said.

“What impression you wants to give, confrontation among institutions,” former PM questioned. “Are you want more chaos,” he asked.

“You were happy when these judges were giving decisions in your favour,” he remarked.

ANP opposes any ban on PTI

Awami National Party (ANP) also opposed imposing ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

In a statement on Monday, ANP leader Senator Arbab Umar Farooq Kasi said that during the democratic rule, the decision to ban political parties cannot be supported.

He said that there were relevant forums for banning political parties urging the political parties to strengthen the democratic process instead of league polling.

Senator Arbab Umar further said that the responsibility of protecting the democratic system from derailment lies with all political parties including the government.

The ANP labeled the government’s move as “childish and injudicious,” arguing that political parties’ activities should not be stifled with restrictions. “Restrictions on political parties and the political process are unacceptable,” stated an ANP spokesperson.

Despite political differences with PTI, the ANP believes the government’s decision is a mistake, emphasising the need to address those responsible for political instability and economic challenges in the country, he added.

PPP Chairman, other leadership oppose ban on PTI

The PPP senior leadership voiced their opposition to the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, the PPP leader Raza Rabbani stressed that banning a political party goes against the principles of democracy and urged the federal government to avoid such actions.

Rabbani highlighted that the country is already grappling with severe economic and political instability. He warned that the government’s move to ban PTI would only worsen the ongoing political chaos and negatively impact the federal.

He suggested that the government should instead focus on addressing the rising trends of terrorism.

Supporting this view, senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar also criticized the idea of banning a political party.

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Babar stated that discussing a ban on a political party or prosecuting a political leader for treason is futile, intolerable, and a recipe for political crisis.

He also noted that Pakistani democracy cannot endure self-made crises.

Additionally, PPP leader Nasir Shah mentioned that the party chairman had opposed the ban, and he personally does not support such measures.

Meanwhile, PPP central Punjab General Secretary Hasan Murtaza criticised the decision to impose restrictions on political parties and Article 6 sanctions on PTI leaders, deeming it unjustified.

PPP leader emphasised that political disagreements should not lead to the dissolution of any party and stressed the importance of political entities adhering to democratic norms.

Murtaza clarified that Article 6, historically applied to former Generals Musharraf and Zia-ul-Haq but not enforced against political leaders or workers, does not encompass leaders and workers of political parties.

MQM-P dislikes ban on PTI

The leadership MQM-Pakistan, an ally in the coalition government, also opposed the decision to ban the PTI. The party leadership that the government had not taken them onboard on the matter, saying such steps always backfire.

JI chief condemns govt’s decision to ban PTI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling it an example of fascism.

Reacting to the government’s decision on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Rehman stated that the decision by the government formed under Form 47 to ban PTI is a prime example of fascism.

In his tweet, he emphasised that such decisions have no place in democratic societies, noting that Pakistan has a constitution and courts to uphold justice.

The JI chief remarked that only parties with a dictatorial mindset can make such oppressive decisions.

Fazalur Rehman reacts to govt’s decision to ban PTI

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman reacted to the federal government’s decision to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying use of force against political forces is not a solution to the problems. “The use of force will only increase political instability,” he added.

In a statement, Maulana Fazl said that if all institutions work within their respective constitutional limits, Pakistan can be put back on track. Maulana Fazalur Rehman that if ‘powerful elements’ realise the limits, it would be better for the country.

The JUI-F chief said that the current ‘hybrid system’ has failed to bear fruitful results and the only solution to all problems lies in holding fresh transparent elections.

Meanwhile, JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah posed several critical questions: “Will this decision bring political and economic stability to the country? Will it reduce or escalate confrontations? What benefits will it offer to the public and the country? Does the ‘Form 47’ government have the authority to make such decisions?”

He noted that parties previously restricted continue to face challenges today, while those who imposed such restrictions have disappeared.

Hamdullah suggested that the government’s decision might be an attempt to influence powerful quarters or pressure the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s decision in the reserved seats case, which favoured the PTI-SIC. He further emphasised the necessity of “free and fair elections” for political and economic stability.

HRCP demands govt decision must be withdrawn

Meanwhile, HRCP termed the government’s decision to ban the PTI shocking, calling it a flagrant violation of party members’ right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution and a blow to democratic norms, especially when the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the PTI is a political party.

In a statement, the commission said that such a move reeks of political desperation, given that it follows closely on the heels of the apex court’s ruling that has effectively made the PTI the single largest party in the National Assembly after making it eligible for reserved seats for women and minorities.

HRCP demands that this unconstitutional decision be withdrawn immediately. If pushed through, it will achieve nothing more than deeper polarization and the strong likelihood of political chaos and violence. No government can afford to have a selective memory and conveniently forget the consequences of banning or demonizing political parties lest it find itself on the receiving end of such measures.

HRCP also reminds the government that it needs to prioritize relief to its beleaguered citizens who are caught in a continuing cost-of-living crisis and rising violence, crime and militancy. It cannot do this without the support of its allies as well as its rivals.