NAB team grills Imran, spouse for four hours in new Toshakhana case

Deputy Director questions the couple about gifts and their sale related to Toshakhana

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday interrogated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi for four hours at Adiala jail by in a recently filed case related to the sale of state gifts (Toshakhana).

The accountability watchdog’s team, led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, interrogated the PTI founder and his wife, the couple recently acquitted in the Iddat case by a sessions court.

In its short order, Judge Afzal Majoka ordered immediate release of Imran and Bushra Bibi if they were not required in any other case, but the government charged them with a new NAB case.

According to jail sources, the NAB team questioned the couple about the gifts and their sale related to the Toshakhana.

They stated that questions were raised about the underpricing of a Bulgari set.

The investigation also covered allegations of abuse of power and illegal sale of government assets. The team questioned the couple on violations of the Toshakhana Procedure 2018.

Jail sources revealed that the NAB team recorded the arrest of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on 13 July.

The court had approved an eight-day physical remand on 14 July, directing that the interrogation be conducted in jail.

Meanwhile, on July 13, a team investigating the May 9 cases registered in Lahore had also arrived at Adiala Jail, indicating the possibility of further arrests of the PTI founder in those cases.