Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘growing apart’ amid escalating Royal Family drama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently battling a growing rift that threatens their future in the Royal Family.

News of this has been brought to light by an inside source well-placed within Buckingham Palace.

The source spoke to a private news outlet about this growing concern with the couple and admitted, “This has been such a challenging few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is immense.”

“They feel they are constantly under attack. When they first left the royals, they had so much support, and that support seems to be dwindling over time, and they’re facing increasing criticism,” the source continued.

Since last year, “Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination, and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and knows people want her to fail with her next project, so there’s quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment,” the source admitted before signing off.

