PTI reacts to govt decision to ban party

The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have responded to the government’s decision to ban the party.

PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar, speaking to a private news channel stated that no court, including the Supreme Court, would accept the ban on their party. He urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of political vendettas.

He also mentioned that he expected the Sunni Ittehad Council to regain their seats, but the Supreme Court’s decision to return PTI’s seats came as a surprise.

Barrister Ali Zafar remarked that those who left PTI to join other parties would see their political careers end. He also mentioned that Imran Khan had refused to form a government with any party, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Imran Khan’s sole demand is for new elections or the return of the full mandate.

He stated that Imran Khan’s release is now a matter of days. While it is the government’s right to file a review petition, the decision will be implemented regardless. Those who left PTI will see their political careers end.

He asserted that the government has no option to impose a ban, as it would violate Article 17. Even for banning a terrorist party, the government must go to the Supreme Court. He questioned under which constitution and law Article 6 is being invoked, expressing regret over the situation.

Barrister Ali Zafar emphasized that all members joined PTI based on ideology, and no ban can be imposed unless the Supreme Court approves. The Election Commission must comply with the Supreme Court’s decision, and there is no justification for invoking Article 6 against the Chief Election Commissioner and members.

He called for the Chief Election Commissioner and members to resign following the Supreme Court’s decision, warning that if they do not, a reference will be filed in the Supreme Judicial Council.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja also responded, stating that they would confront the government at every level, both publicly and legally. He accused the government of fraud, saying they knew their deceit was about to be exposed and they would not support hiding the fraud.

Raja further dismissed the notion that PTI is acting against national integrity, asserting that the government’s intent is to silence public voice and democracy. He expressed surprise at the government’s foolishness.

He mentioned that PTI has not backed down from negotiations, is present in parliament, and is engaged in discussions at every level. He refrained from commenting on backdoor talks, emphasizing that the government was openly acting against them.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said the government had used every tactic against PTI and now appeared desperate. He noted that the Supreme Court’s decision had shaken the government. He vowed to continue their struggle and challenge the government at every forum.

Senator Shibli Faraz also reacted, calling the government press conference ridiculous. He said there was nothing worth watching in the press conference, only listening. He criticized the government for failing to find any other way to stop PTI, and now attempting to ban the party. He labeled the government as negative-minded, yet calling themselves democratic parties.

Faraz urged the PPP to prove itself as Bhutto’s party, accusing the government of driving the country towards more chaos, warning that such a decision would create immediate political instability.

He criticized the government’s lack of awareness about the consequences of their actions, stating that after consulting the core committee, they would formally respond to the government. He lamented that no one seemed to care about the country.

It is noteworthy that the government has decided to proceed with actions to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).