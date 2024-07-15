Prince William handed important responsibility as King Charles battles cancer

Prince William has been entrusted with a new responsibility as he steps into the role of the Royal family’s ‘enforcer,’ following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

According to a new report, this role will aid the Prince of Wales in dealing with his ‘rebellious’ brother, Prince Harry, who continues to be a challenge for the Royal family.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that William’s tough childhood and determined nature have prepared him to take a firm stance on issues, including those involving Harry and Prince Andrew.

“William has always been a strong character,” the expert said. “I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute. He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.”

She added, “Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Andrew and Harry.

“Whether he is the ‘new enforcer,’ I am not so sure. But he is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway.”

Bond went on to note how the ‘discipline’ in the Royal family ‘collapsed’ after the passing of Prince Philip, highlighting how William has stepped into the role.

“There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role,” the expert told the publication.

She concluded, “Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed. Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline.”