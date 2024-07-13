Addressing harassment challenges in universities

HARASSMENT of female students by university teachers is a pervasive problem, manifesting in verbal abuse, unwelcome advances and exploitation of power dynamics. This misconduct not only violates students’ rights and dignity, but also perpetuates a culture of fear and silence, hindering victims from reporting incidents due to concerns about retaliation or social stigma.

Furthermore, mental torture inflicted by the teachers can have detrimental effects on students’ psychological wellbeing and academic performance, including undue pressure, belittlement and discrimination based on gender, ethnicity or socioeconomic status. Such behaviour impedes intellectual growth and erodes trust in educational institutions.

Universities in Pakistan must prioritise implementing robust policies as well as mechanisms for preventing and addressing harassment and mental torture. This includes establishing clear guidelines, conducting training programmes, and providing support services for both students and faculty members.

Additionally, there is a pressing need for legal reforms to strengthen the accountability of perpetrators, and ensure swift and impartial justice for victims. This may involve amending the existing laws to broaden the definition of harassment, streamlining the reporting process, and imposing stricter penalties for offenders. Efforts to raise awareness and to challenge societal attitudes towards gender-based violence and discrimination are essential for fostering a culture of respect and equality within educational institutions.

Promoting ethical leadership and professional conduct among university teachers is paramount in rebuilding trust and restoring the morale of the academic community. Without having a truely ethical leadership in place, there is no way of achieving the vital targets.

University administrations across the country must actively promote a culture of transparency, accountability and zero tolerance for harassment through proactive communication and sustained engagement with students, faculty and stakeholders.

ZAKIR ULLAH

MARDAN