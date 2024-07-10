Urgent need for reforms in National Savings

My father had invested his earnings in National Savings (NS) to secure his future in case of emergencies or sickness. Unfortunately, he has fallen ill and is unable to put his signature on the relevant documents. He now requires nursing care and frequent hospitalisations. As his daughter, I recently tried to withdraw funds from his savings to help cover such expenses. Despite providing hospital bills, nursing expenses, a letter from his neurologist, and a legal power of attorney, the staff, including the centre’s director, have refused to release the amount without giving me any valid reason or for any lack of document.

For executing such critical matters, the authorities concerned need to appoint officers who are capable of accurately evaluating a situation. In reality, people invest their money in NS not to get harassed, but to live a dignified life.

Frankly speaking, the harshest comment I got to hear when requesting the release of funds was that such persons might later question why their treatment was done at a private hospital instead of a government hospital. It was hard to even imagine some official raising such illogical and unnecessary arguments. And, in any case, the officials need to understand that their role is not to assess these matters on behalf of the families, but to review and assess the evidence that is presented to them.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan lacks a support system for its geriatric population, including adequate medical care. If the system becomes too challenging for the elderly to navigate, they will feel uncertain about where to invest their money for necessary care as well as support.

DR A AHMED

KARACHI