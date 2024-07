Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was injured in Hyderabad while filming “NBK 109.” She suffered a fracture during an action scene and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Rautela’s team confirmed the incident, which occurred during the filming of a high-intensity scene. Despite the accident, production of the film, directed by Bobby Kolli, continues.

“NBK 109” is set to hit cinemas later this year. Further updates on Rautela’s condition and the film’s progress are awaited.